NASA, NOAA to Announce 2019 Global Temperatures, Climate Conditions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Climate experts from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will release their annual assessment of global temperatures and discuss the major climate trends of 2019 during a media teleconference at 12:15 p.m. EST Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The briefing will take place at the 100th American Meteorological Society Annual Meeting in Boston.

The teleconference participants are:

Gavin Schmidt , director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York

, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in Deke Arndt , chief of the global monitoring branch of NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville, North Carolina

Media can participate in the teleconference by calling 800-369-2090 (toll-free in the United States and Canada) or 1-203-827-7030 (international) and use the passcode CLIMATE. Audio of the briefing with supporting graphics will stream live at:

http://www.nasa.gov/live

The supporting graphics will also be available at:

http://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/sotc/briefings

NASA and NOAA are two keepers of the world's temperature data and independently produce a record of Earth's surface temperatures and changes based on historical observations over oceans and land.

For more information about NASA's Earth science programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/earth

