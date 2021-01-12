NASA, NOAA to Announce 2020 Global Temperatures, Climate Conditions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2021 Climate researchers from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will release their annual assessment of global temperatures and discuss the major climate trends of 2020 during a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EST Thursday, Jan. 14.

The briefing will take place at the 101st American Meteorological Society Annual Meeting, which is virtual this year.

The teleconference participants are:

Gavin Schmidt , director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York

, director of NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies in Russ Vose , chief of the analysis and synthesis branch of NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information in Asheville, North Carolina

The American Meteorological Society is hosting the teleconference via Zoom. Media may join the call via browser at:

https://go.nasa.gov/35zGWkH

Access to the presentation also will be available as a dial-in number when the event begins, and the link above will be updated with that information. Audience questions will be possible through the meeting link only.

Audio of the briefing will stream live at:

www.nasa.gov/live

NASA and NOAA are two keepers of the world's temperature data and independently produce a record of Earth's surface temperatures and changes based on historical observations over oceans and land.

For more information about NASA's Earth science programs, visit:

www.nasa.gov/earth

