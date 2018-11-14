NASA Receives Eighth Consecutive Clean Financial Audit Opinion

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has received an unmodified audit opinion on its Fiscal Year 2018 financial statements, marking the eight consecutive "clean" opinion from an external auditor – the highest opinion that may be received.

The auditor's unmodified opinion is that NASA's financial statements fairly present the agency's financial position and results of operations.

NASA's FY18 Agency Financial Report (AFR) highlights NASA's progress toward meeting its strategic goals, including significant achievements in research aboard the International Space Station, Earth science, technology development, aeronautics research and deep space exploration.

"Every day, NASA is pushing boundaries in aeronautics, human spaceflight, science, and technology," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. "Our wise management of taxpayer resources and the firm financial footing that this report confirms, enables us to achieve incredible things on behalf of the nation and is moving us forward to the Moon and on to Mars."

NASA continues to make steady progress towards the first missions of the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System rocket that will lead human exploration to the Moon, Mars and beyond, extending human exploration farther into space than ever before.

NASA's budget is not solely allocated to ventures in outer space – it also strengthens the nation's economy, as the agency unlocks new opportunities, new technologies and new sources of prosperity. NASA also inspires children to pursue education in science, technology, engineering, and math, and its technological breakthroughs advance American defense and security.

NASA produces an AFR and Annual Performance Report (APR). The APR is provided as part of NASA's annual Volume of Integrated Performance (VIPer). The VIPer is a consolidated document reporting prior year performance with an updated performance plan for the current fiscal year, and a proposed performance plan for the requested budget fiscal year, 2020. The VIPer is published in conjunction with the President's Budget Request, due in February 2019.

