NASA Science to Host Public Town Hall Meeting

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Science Mission Directorate will hold a community town hall meeting with Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen and his leadership team at 12 p.m. EDT Thursday, Sept. 10, to discuss updates to NASA's science program and the current status of NASA activities.

Members of the science community, academia, the media, and the public are invited to participate by joining at the link below.

https://go.nasa.gov/33cTtsD

If prompted, please use event number 199 074 4251, followed by event password Zk4n3G48gbd.

To ask a question, participants can go to:

https://arc.cnf.io/sessions/ce3c/#!/dashboard

Users must provide their first and last name and organization and can submit their own questions or vote up questions submitted by others. The meeting leaders will try to answer as many of the submitted questions as possible.

Presentation materials will be available for download and a recording will be available later that day at:

https://science.nasa.gov

