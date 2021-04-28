NASA Sets Briefing to Discuss Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Next Steps

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter team will discuss plans for the rotorcraft's remaining flight campaign during a virtual media briefing at 12:30 p.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. PDT) Friday, April 30. The helicopter has flown successfully three times and completed its mission objectives, and engineers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California aim to push the limits of what this experiment can do.

The briefing will stream live on the NASA JPL YouTube channel, the NASA app and the agency's website.

Briefing participants include:

Lori Glaze , director of NASA's Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters

, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters MiMi Aung , Ingenuity project manager at JPL

, Ingenuity project manager at JPL J. "Bob" Balaram, Ingenuity chief engineer at JPL

Ken Farley , Perseverance project scientist at Caltech

, Perseverance project scientist at Caltech Jennifer Trosper , Perseverance rover deputy project manager at JPL

Members of the media who wish to participate in the briefing by telephone must provide their name and affiliation to Rexana Vizza at [email protected] no later than 10:30 a.m. EDT (7:30 a.m. PDT) Friday, April 30. Members of the public may also ask questions on social media during the briefing using #MarsHelicopter.

The Ingenuity technology demonstration is supported by NASA's Science, Aeronautics Research, and Space Technology mission directorates. JPL, managed for NASA by Caltech in Pasadena, California, built and manages operations for Ingenuity and the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover.

