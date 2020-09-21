NASA to Discuss Early Artemis Exploration Plans with Media

WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will discuss the agency's latest Artemis program exploration plans during a media teleconference today at 5 p.m. EDT. Audio of the call will stream live on the agency's website.

Additional NASA participants in the discussion include:

Kathy Lueders , associate administrator for NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate

, associate administrator for NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate James Reuter , associate administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate

, associate administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate Thomas Zurbuchen , associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate

About 18 months ago, NASA accepted a bold challenge to send the first woman and next man to the surface of the Moon in 2024.

For more information about America's Moon to Mars exploration plans, go to:

