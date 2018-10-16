NASA to Host Briefings, Events for ICON Launch to Study Space Weather

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a series of media briefings leading up to the Friday, Oct. 26, launch of its Ionospheric Connection Explorer (ICON) mission to study the dynamic zone high in the atmosphere where terrestrial weather from below meets space weather above.

The launch and briefings, which begin Wednesday, Oct. 24, will air on NASA Television and the agency's website.

The spacecraft, which is undergoing final preparations, will launch aboard a Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The 90-minute launch window will open at 4 a.m. EDT. The deadline for media to apply for accreditation for this launch has passed.

Mission coverage is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 24

1 p.m. – ICON Mission Briefing

Although the deadline has passed to attend the briefing, media can ask questions via phone. For the dial-in number and passcode, please contact Kennedy's News Center at 321-867-2468.

Thursday, Oct. 25

3 p.m. – NASA EDGE program

NASA EDGE will broadcast live from Cape Canaveral to discuss the ICON spacecraft operations, science, and engineering. In addition, NASA EDGE will highlight the launch processing of the L-1011 Stargazer with the Pegasus rocket.

Friday, Oct. 26

3:45 a.m. – Launch coverage begins

ICON will study the ionosphere, where terrestrial and space weather meet. This dynamic zone, high in Earth's atmosphere, can be a source of great beauty – such as the aurora – but also can be disruptive to radio communications, satellites and astronaut health. ICON will help determine the physical processes at play in this frontier of space, thus paving the way for mitigation of these disruptive effects.

