NASA to Participate in Space Symposium, Broadcast Select Panels

NASA

Apr 01, 2022, 17:52 ET

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and Associate Administrator Bob Cabana are among the agency's speakers at the Space Foundation's 37th Space Symposium from Tuesday, April 5 to Thursday, April 7 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Topics highlighted by NASA participants throughout the event include the agency's Moon to Mars exploration approach including Artemis, technology, science, commercial partnerships, and more. A full agenda for the symposium is available online.

The agency will stream the following panels on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website:

Tuesday, April 5

  • 12:25 p.m. EDT – Plenary session remarks from Melroy about NASA's Moon to Mars strategy and updated current milestones
  • 1:15 p.m.: Artemis and Industry: Building the Space Economy. Panelists include:
    • Kenneth Bowersox, deputy associate administrator for Space Operations at NASA Headquarters in Washington
    • Jim Free, associate administrator for Exploration Systems Development at NASA Headquarters
    • James Reuter, associate administrator for Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters
    • Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters

Wednesday, April 6

Members of the media registered for the symposium can attend "Small Satellites, Big Missions: Pathfinding CubeSats Exploring the Moon and Beyond," a news conference featuring NASA leaders, at 6 p.m. EDT. The conference will take place in Media Room A of the event's media center. To register for the symposium, media must email the Space Foundation at [email protected].

Participants in the news conference include:

  • NASA Associate Administrator Cabana
  • Elwood Agasid, deputy program manager for Small Spacecraft Technology at NASA's Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California, and Space Technology Hall of Fame inductee
  • Andres Martinez, program executive for small spacecraft in NASA's Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at the agency's headquarters
  • Bradley Cheetham, CEO, Advanced Space in Westminster, Colorado
  • Joe Shoer, engineer, Lockheed Martin, Denver

