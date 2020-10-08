NASA to Provide Coverage of 71st International Astronautical Congress

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will broadcast key events, including an Artemis program update, of the 71st International Astronautical Congress (IAC), which takes place virtually Monday, Oct. 12, through Wednesday, Oct. 14. Coverage will air on NASA Television and the agency's website.

During the conference, NASA will discuss international cooperation for the agency's lunar exploration plans throughout the Artemis program, which includes sending American astronauts to the surface of the Moon in 2024 and establishing a sustainable lunar presence by the end of the decade.

In addition to participation in events outlined below, NASA will have a virtual exhibit featuring information on Artemis, NASA's Commercial Crew Program, and the International Space Station. Visitors also will have an opportunity to contribute to a digital mosaic of the space station on social media using #NASAVirtualExhibit.

The NASA TV coverage of IAC events listed below (all times Eastern) is subject to change. For the latest programming updates, please see the latest NASA TV schedule.

Monday, Oct. 12

8:40 a.m. – Heads of Agency Plenary Session, including NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine

9:30 a.m. – Heads of Agency Press Conference, including Bridenstine

12:10 p.m. – Exploring as One, featuring NASA Associate Administrator for Human Exploration and Operations Kathy Lueders, and Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen, as well as other panelists

Tuesday, Oct. 13

9:40 a.m. – The Artemis Mission, featuring Lueders, as well as other panelists

12:30 p.m. – International Participation in the Artemis Program, featuring Bridenstine

Wednesday, Oct. 14

8:50 a.m. – Worldwide Missions to Mars, featuring Zurbuchen and NASA Planetary Science Director Lori Glaze , as well as other participants

9:40 a.m. – Astronaut Panel, featuring NASA astronaut Ricky Arnold

10:30 a.m. – Europe on and Around the Moon and Mars: A Discussion between ESA and NASA Leaders with European Young Professionals, with participation from Bridenstine.

IAC presents an opportunity each year for the world's space agencies, aerospace companies, academic institutions, and other organizations to come together and celebrate accomplishments and contributions made to advance science and space exploration, as well as to discuss issues and programs of common interest. Due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year's IAC – including all briefings, panel discussions, and exhibits – will take place virtually, free of charge for participants across the global community. For more information or to register for IAC, visit:

https://iac2020.org

Stay involved throughout the event by using the hashtags #Artemis and #IAC2020.

For more information about NASA's programs and activities, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

