NASA to Reveal New Video, Images from Mars Perseverance Rover

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a virtual briefing at 2 p.m. EST (11 a.m. PST) today to unveil the "How to Land on Mars" video, which will present first-of-its-kind footage the Perseverance rover captured as it touched down on the Red Planet Feb. 18. The agency also will show new images the rover took on the Martian surface.

The briefing will be broadcast on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website and stream live on multiple agency social media platforms.

Discussing the footage and the mission will be:

Thomas Zurbuchen , associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, NASA Headquarters

Michael Watkins , director, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)

Matt Wallace , Perseverance deputy project manager, JPL

Al Chen , Perseverance entry, descent, and landing lead, JPL

Dave Gruel, Perseverance EDL camera lead, JPL

Justin Maki , Perseverance imaging scientist and instrument operations team chief, JPL

Jessica Samuels , Perseverance surface mission manager, JPL

Ken Williford , Perseverance deputy project scientist, JPL

The teleconference number used for media briefings in advance of and following Perseverance landing will be used again for the Monday briefing. To request the number, reporters must provide their name and affiliation by noon EST (9 a.m. PST) Feb. 22, to Rexana Vizza at [email protected] .

Media and the public also may ask questions on social media during the briefing using #CountdownToMars.

Following Monday's briefing, at 4 p.m., NASA will host a Reddit " Ask Me Anything " in the r/IAmA community with scientists, engineers, and mission experts who will answer questions from the public about the mission and new imagery. Read NASA's tweet about it:

https://twitter.com/NASA/status/1362900021386104838

To learn more about Perseverance, visit:

https://nasa.gov/perseverance

and

https://mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/

