NASA TV Coverage Set for Cygnus Launch to International Space Station

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northrop Grumman's next NASA resupply services mission to the International Space Station is targeted for launch at 5:39 p.m. EST Sunday, Feb. 9. Live coverage of the launch and briefings will begin at 5 p.m. on NASA Television and the agency's website.

The company's 13th commercial resupply services mission using its Cygnus cargo spacecraft is scheduled to launch on its Antares rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Loaded with approximately 8,000 pounds of research, crew supplies, and hardware, the Cygnus spacecraft, dubbed the SS Robert H. Lawrence, will arrive at the space station Tuesday, Feb. 11 at about 4:30 a.m. NASA Flight Engineer Andrew Morgan will grapple Cygnus and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir will be acting as a backup. After capture, the spacecraft will be installed on the Unity module's Earth-facing port.

The Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to remain at the space station until May 11, when it will depart the orbiting laboratory. The Saffire-IV experiment will be conducted within Cygnus after it departs the station, and prior to deorbit, when it also will dispose of several tons of trash during a fiery reentry into Earth's atmosphere May 25.

Complete coverage of launch activities is as follows (all time Eastern):

Saturday, Feb. 8:

11 a.m. – Prelaunch News Conference

Ven Feng , manager, International Space Station Transportation Integration Office, NASA's International Space Station program

, manager, International Space Station Transportation Integration Office, NASA's International Space Station program Heidi Parris , assistant program scientist, International Space Station Program Science Office

, assistant program scientist, International Space Station Program Science Office Jeff Reddish , project manager, Wallops Range Antares

, project manager, Wallops Range Antares Frank DeMauro , vice president and general manager, Tactical Space Systems, Northrop Grumman

, vice president and general manager, Tactical Space Systems, Northrop Grumman Kurt Eberly , Antares vice president, Launch and Missile Defense Systems, Northrop Grumman

3 p.m. – What's on Board Briefing

Heidi Parris , assistant program scientist, NASA's International Space Station Program Science Office

, assistant program scientist, NASA's International Space Station Program Science Office Patrick O'Neill , marketing and communications senior manager, International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory

, marketing and communications senior manager, International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory Caitlin O'Connell , principal investigator, and Devin Ridgely , chief biologist, Mobile Space Lab, Scorpio-V, HNu Photonics

, principal investigator, and , chief biologist, Mobile Space Lab, Scorpio-V, HNu Photonics Bruce Hammer , principal investigator, and Louis Kidder , co-investigator, OsteoOmics, University of Minnesota

, principal investigator, and , co-investigator, OsteoOmics, Christopher Own, facility manager and chief executive officer, and Lawrence Own, co-facility manager, Mochii, Voxa

Gary Ruff , project manager, Saffire-IV, NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland

Sunday, Feb. 9:

5 p.m. – Launch coverage begins

Tuesday, Feb. 11

3 a.m. – Capture of Cygnus with the space station's robotic arm

6 a.m. – Cygnus installation operations coverage

Cargo resupply from U.S. companies ensures a national capability to deliver critical science research to the space station, significantly increasing NASA's ability to conduct new investigations at the only laboratory in space.

