Nasal Dressings Market to Attract Profitable Prospects Due to Rise Nasal Injuries Globally, Says TMR

The global nasal dressings market is projected to gain the valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031

Increase in the number of cosmetic and nasal surgeries globally is expected to shape the future of the global nasal dressings market

Rise in the number of aesthetic procedures in North America is aiding in regional market growth

ALBANY, N.Y., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) notes that the global nasal dressings market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 9.01% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031, and reach to the valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031.

Nasal dressing packs are intended for utilization in varied nasal surgical procedures, such as turbinectomy, rhinoplasty, and septoplasty. They are used to support and fill nasal cavities in surgeries in order to allow for smooth septum ventilation, thereby ensuring improved level of comfort for patient. These advantages of product are fueling the market growth.

Key vendors in the nasal dressings market are focusing on the development of next-gen products. Hence, they are investing heavily in R&Ds. Moreover, several enterprises in the market for nasal dressings are utilizing strategies such as partnerships for product innovations. These factors are prognosticated to help in the expansion of the nasal dressings market during the forecast period.

Nasal Dressings Market: Key Findings

Nasal dressings find wide applications in the post-functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS), owing to the ability of these dressings in stopping the constant bleeding as well as in the management of wound healing procedure. Nasal dressings are gaining impetus, as they help in increasing absorbance and wicking away of fluid, which, in turn, assists in decreasing the levels of pain and possibilities of re-bleed after removal. Increase in product use in such surgeries is working as one of the important growth factors of the global nasal dressings market.

Nasal dressings are increasingly being utilized in sinus surgery, wound care, and epistaxis management. Moreover, these dressings are being used in order to apply pressure to nasal septum. These products are in high demand, as they are safe as well as an efficient technique used in the treatment of posterior and anterior epistaxis. These features of the product are expected to boost the future business opportunities in nasal dressings market during the forecast period.

Nasal Dressings Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in prevalence of nasal injuries globally, owing to accidental damage is boosting sales of nasal dressings

Increase in the number of cosmetic and nasal surgeries around the world is resulting in revenue-generation opportunities in the global market

Focus of the healthcare industry on the incorporation of advanced technologies in nasal surgeries is favoring the growth of the nasal dressings market

Nasal Dressings Market: Regional Analysis

The nasal dressings market in North America is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period, owing to increase in inclination among regional populace toward opting for aesthetic procedures, existence of prominent players, and surge in new product launches in the region. This aside, rise in partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and regional expansions by companies is helping in regional market growth.

is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period, owing to increase in inclination among regional populace toward opting for aesthetic procedures, existence of prominent players, and surge in new product launches in the region. This aside, rise in partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and regional expansions by companies is helping in regional market growth. Asia Pacific is prognosticated to be fastest growing region of the nasal dressings market during the forecast period, due to rise in cases of nose & sinus disorders, surge in the expenditure on healthcare, and increase in understanding on nasal surgeries among the regional population

Nasal Dressings Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Datt Mediproducts Private Limited

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

First Aid Bandage Company (FABCO)

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Summit Medical LLC (Innovia Medical)

Nasal Dressings Market Segmentation

Product Type

Non-biodegradable (Conventional) Nasal Dressings

Biodegradable (Bioresorbable and Biofragmentable) Nasal Dressings

Material

Chitosan Lactate & Chitosan Hydrochloride

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) / Polyvinyl Acetate (PVAc) & Polyethylene Glycol (PEG)

Cellulose & Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)

Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

Synthetic Polyurethane Foam (SPF)

Application

Wound Care

Epistaxis Management

Hemostatic Control

Rhinoplasty

Septoplasty

Sinus Surgery

Others

End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Care Settings

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

