NASA's Moon to Mars Economic Impact Study Shows Significant Benefit for Virginia

HAMPTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA recently released an assessment of the economic impacts of NASA and the Moon to Mars (M2M) program for the nation as a whole, and each of the fifty states. The study shows Virginia is one of the most impacted states. NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, directly contributes to this impact through jobs and partnerships with Virginia industry.

NASA's overall economic benefit for Virginia is $5.5 billion, with nearly $300 million coming directly from the M2M program. This includes more than 27,000 jobs total and 1221 jobs related to M2M. Nationwide, NASA is responsible for 312,623 jobs and $64.3 billion added to the national economy.

NASA's Artemis program will return humans to the Moon and pave the way to Mars. To get there, NASA has engaged partners and suppliers across the nation and Virginia to research, develop, and build the launch vehicle, spacecraft, and technologies needed for a sustained presence on the lunar surface. M2M and Artemis reaffirm American leadership in space and encourages American industry and international partnerships for the betterment of all humanity.

The study was conducted by the Nathalie P. Voorhees Center for Neighborhood and Community Improvement at the University of Illinois at Chicago. A summary of the economic impact study is available, as well as the full study.

