NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

GRANDVIEW, Mo., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, of $7,531,000 or $1.02 per share. This compares to net income of $6,408,000 or $0.87 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, and compares to net income of $6,707,000 or $0.91 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company reduced its estimated federal income tax rate to 24.5%, as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which was enacted on December 22, 2017. For periods prior to March 31, 2018, the Company's federal income tax rate was 35%. Although the resulting reduction in corporate tax rates was not effective until January 1, 2018, the Company recorded a $1.2 million impairment of its deferred tax asset during the quarter ended December 31, 2017, upon enactment of the legislation.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, was $20,654,000 or $2.80 per share. This compares to net income of $22,176,000 or $3.00 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2017.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

NASB Financial, Inc. Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 6/30/18 3/31/18 6/30/17 6/30/18 6/30/17 EARNINGS DATA: Net interest income $ 19,620 18,345 19,888 57,012 54,988 Provision for loan losses 500 1,850 400 2,350 950 Non-interest income 8,396 8,386 10,177 28,444 38,913 Non-interest expense 16,983 17,205 18,759 51,990 57,152 Income tax expense 3,002 1,268 4,199 10,462 13,623 Net income $ 7,531 6,408 6,707 20,654 22,176 FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: Total assets $ 1,996,012 1,910,515 2,074,089 1,996,012 2,074,089 Total loans held for sale 123,748 86,195 174,098 123,748 174,098 Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net 1,650,993 1,589,580 1,530,059 1,650,993 1,530,059 Customer and brokered deposit accounts 1,481,446 1,446,947 1,324,141 1,481,446 1,324,141 Stockholders' equity 226,752 223,978 226,807 226,752 226,807 FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Book value per share $ 30.71 30.33 30.72 30.71 30.72 Earnings per share 1.02 0.87 0.91 2.80 3.00 Cash dividends paid per share 0.50 2.50 0.32 3.32 0.90 Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets) 1.54% 1.31% 1.34% 1.36% 1.47% Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity) 13.37% 11.12% 11.93% 11.98% 13.40% Weighted average shares outstanding 7,384,851 7,384,411 7,383,569 7,384,521 7,398,236

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nasb.com

