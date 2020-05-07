NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

News provided by

NASB Financial, Inc.

May 07, 2020, 19:21 ET

GRANDVIEW, Mo., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, of $9.1 million or $1.24 per share.  This compares to net income of $14.7 million or $1.99 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and compares to net income of $7.7 million or $1.05 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2020, was $23.8 million or $3.22 per share.  This compares to net income of $15.8 million or $2.14 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2019. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

 

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended




3/31/20

12/31/19

3/31/19

  3/31/20

  3/31/19









EARNINGS DATA:








Net interest income

$

22,382

23,349

19,900

45,731

39,499

Provision for loan losses

750

--

1,000

750

1,750

Non-interest income

13,235

19,630

9,054

32,865

17,833

Non-interest expense

22,617

23,332

17,658

45,949

34,469

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,125

4,977

2,574

8,102

5,278

     Net income (loss)

$

9,125

14,670

7,722

23,795

15,835










FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:








Total assets

$

2,631,296

2,515,844

2,288,549

2,631,296

2,288,549

Total loans held for sale

390,635

361,348

188,346

390,635

188,346

Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net

1,837,632

1,881,657

1,887,689

1,837,632

1,887,689

Customer and brokered deposit accounts

1,725,271

1,637,785

1,770,762

1,725,271

1,770,762

Stockholders' equity

272,877

273,506

240,586

272,877

240,586










FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:








Book value per share

$

36.93

37.08

32.58

36.93

32.58

Earnings per share

1.24

1.99

1.05

3.22

2.14

Cash dividends paid per share

0.55

0.50

0.50

1.05

1.00











Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)

1.42%

2.29%

1.38%

1.82%

1.46%

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)

13.36%

21.90%

13.00%

17.79%

13.41%











Weighted average shares outstanding

7,383,836

7,375,103

7,384,851

7,379,421

7,384,851

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nasb.com

Also from this source

NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock...

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces New Board Member...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

News provided by

NASB Financial, Inc.

May 07, 2020, 19:21 ET