NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

GRANDVIEW, Mo., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, of $9.1 million or $1.24 per share. This compares to net income of $14.7 million or $1.99 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and compares to net income of $7.7 million or $1.05 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2020, was $23.8 million or $3.22 per share. This compares to net income of $15.8 million or $2.14 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2019.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

NASB Financial, Inc. Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







3/31/20 12/31/19 3/31/19

3/31/20 3/31/19

















EARNINGS DATA:

















Net interest income

$ 22,382 23,349 19,900

45,731 39,499

Provision for loan losses



750 -- 1,000

750 1,750

Non-interest income



13,235 19,630 9,054

32,865 17,833

Non-interest expense



22,617 23,332 17,658

45,949 34,469

Income tax expense (benefit)



3,125 4,977 2,574

8,102 5,278

Net income (loss)

$ 9,125 14,670 7,722

23,795 15,835



















FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

















Total assets

$ 2,631,296 2,515,844 2,288,549

2,631,296 2,288,549

Total loans held for sale



390,635 361,348 188,346

390,635 188,346

Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net



1,837,632 1,881,657 1,887,689

1,837,632 1,887,689

Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,725,271 1,637,785 1,770,762

1,725,271 1,770,762

Stockholders' equity



272,877 273,506 240,586

272,877 240,586



















FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

















Book value per share

$ 36.93 37.08 32.58

36.93 32.58

Earnings per share



1.24 1.99 1.05

3.22 2.14

Cash dividends paid per share



0.55 0.50 0.50

1.05 1.00





















Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)



1.42% 2.29% 1.38%

1.82% 1.46%

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)



13.36% 21.90% 13.00%

17.79% 13.41%





















Weighted average shares outstanding



7,383,836 7,375,103 7,384,851

7,379,421 7,384,851

