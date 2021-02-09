NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $26.7 million or $3.61 per share. This compares to net income of $39.2 million or $5.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and compares to net income of $14.7 million or $1.99 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended









12/31/20 9/30/20 12/31/19

EARNINGS DATA:













Net interest income

$ 25,698 24,577 23,349



Provision for loan losses



-- 7,500 --



Non-interest income



46,689 75,095 19,630



Non-interest expense



37,238 39,160 23,332



Income tax expense



8,471 13,818 4,977



Net income

$ 26,678 39,194 14,670

















FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:













Total assets

$ 2,599,116 2,552,198 2,515,844



Total loans held for sale 675,383 493,212 361,348



Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net 1,535,963 1,646,143 1,881,657



Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,683,992 1,752,768 1,637,785



Stockholders' equity



374,189 350,382 273,506

















FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 50.51 47.42 37.08



Earnings (loss) per share



3.61 5.30 1.99



Cash dividends paid per share



0.55 0.55 0.50



















Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets) 4.14% 6.09% 2.29%



Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)

29.46% 47.13% 21.90%







Weighted average shares outstanding

7,400,089 7,388,493 7,375,103

















