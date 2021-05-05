NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, of $26.0 million or $3.51 per share. This compares to net income of $26.7 million or $3.61 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and compares to net income of $9.1 million or $1.24 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2021, was $52.6 million or $7.11 per share. This compares to net income of $23.8 million or $3.22 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2020.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended









3/31/21 12/31/20 3/31/20

3/31/21 3/31/20

EARNINGS DATA:



















Net interest income

$ 24,631 25,698 22,382

50,329 45,731



Provision for loan losses



-- -- 750

-- 750



Non-interest income



48,046 46,689 13,235

94,735 32,865



Non-interest expense



39,272 37,238 22,617

76,510 45,949



Income tax expense (benefit)



7,438 8,471 3,125

15,909 8,102



Net income (loss)

$ 25,967 26,678 9,125

52,645 23,795























FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:



















Total assets

$ 2,483,553 2,599,116 2,631,296

2,483,553 2,631,296



Total loans held for sale 681,268 675,383 390,635

681,268 390,635



Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net 1,438,882 1,535,963 1,837,632

1,438,882 1,837,632



Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,569,122 1,683,992 1,725,271

1,569,122 1,725,271



Stockholders' equity



390,909 374,189 272,877

390,909 272,877























FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 52.80 50.51 36.93

52.80 36.93



Earnings per share



3.51 3.61 1.24

7.11 3.22



Cash dividends paid per share



0.75 0.55 0.55

1.30 1.05

























Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets) 4.09% 4.14% 1.42%

4.18% 1.82%



Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity) 27.15% 29.46% 13.36%

28.41% 17.79%

























Weighted average shares outstanding



7,406,069 7,400,089 7,383,836

7,403,046 7,379,421



SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

