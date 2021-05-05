NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

News provided by

NASB Financial, Inc.

May 05, 2021, 12:06 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, of $26.0 million or $3.51 per share.  This compares to net income of $26.7 million or $3.61 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and compares to net income of $9.1 million or $1.24 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Net income for the six months ended March 31, 2021, was $52.6 million or $7.11 per share.  This compares to net income of $23.8 million or $3.22 per share for the six months ended March 31, 2020. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended




3/31/21

12/31/20

3/31/20

  3/31/21

  3/31/20

EARNINGS DATA:









Net interest income

$

24,631

25,698

22,382

50,329

45,731

Provision for loan losses

--

--

750

--

750

Non-interest income

48,046

46,689

13,235

94,735

32,865

Non-interest expense

39,272

37,238

22,617

76,510

45,949

Income tax expense (benefit)

7,438

8,471

3,125

15,909

8,102

     Net income (loss)

$

25,967

26,678

9,125

52,645

23,795











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:









Total assets

$

2,483,553

2,599,116

2,631,296

2,483,553

2,631,296

Total loans held for sale

681,268

675,383

390,635

681,268

390,635

Total loans held for investments and

    mortgage-backed securities, net

1,438,882

1,535,963

1,837,632

1,438,882

1,837,632

Customer and brokered deposit    

     accounts

1,569,122

1,683,992

1,725,271

1,569,122

1,725,271

Stockholders' equity

390,909

374,189

272,877

390,909

272,877











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$

52.80

50.51

36.93

52.80

36.93

Earnings per share

3.51

3.61

1.24

7.11

3.22

Cash dividends paid per share

0.75

0.55

0.55

1.30

1.05












Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

4.09%

4.14%

1.42%

4.18%

1.82%

Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

27.15%

29.46%

13.36%

28.41%

17.79%












Weighted average shares outstanding

7,406,069

7,400,089

7,383,836

7,403,046

7,379,421

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://nasb.com

Also from this source

NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock...

NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics