NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

NASB Financial, Inc.

Aug 11, 2021, 13:45 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share.  This compares to net income of $26.0 million or $3.51 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, and compares to net income of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.  The decline in earnings for the current quarter was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, was $63.8 million or $8.62 per share.  This compares to net income of $64.3 million or $8.71 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2020. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended




6/30/21

3/31/21

6/30/20

  6/30/21

  6/30/20

EARNINGS DATA:









Net interest income

$

24,891

24,631

23,923

75,220

69,654

Provision for loan losses

--

--

1,900

--

2,650

Non-interest income

26,521

48,046

66,584

121,256

99,449

Non-interest expense

37,654

39,272

34,223

114,164

80,172

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,604

7,438

13,868

18,513

21,970

     Net income (loss)

$

11,154

25,967

40,516

63,799

64,311











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:









Total assets

$

2,310,047

2,483,553

2,600,212

2,310,047

2,600,212

Total loans held for sale


459,896

681,268

486,077

459,896

486,077

Total loans held for investments and 
  mortgage-backed securities, net

1,345,211

1,438,882

1,742,954

1,354,211

1,742,954

Customer and brokered deposit
  accounts

1,425,946

1,569,122

1,824,617

1,425,946

1,824,617

Stockholders' equity

398,321

390,909

314,883

398,321

314,883











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$

53.81

52.80

42.62

53.81

42.62

Earnings per share

1.51

3.51

5.48

8.62

8.71

Cash dividends paid per share

0.75

0.75

0.55

2.05

1.60












Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)

1.86%

4.09%

6.20%

3.50%

3.29%

Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)

11.31%

27.15%

55.15%

22.72%

29.71%












Weighted average shares outstanding

7,402,969

7,406,069

7,389,089

7,403,021

7,382,644

