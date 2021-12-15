NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

NASB Financial, Inc.

Dec 15, 2021, 18:19 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $9.9 million or $1.34 per share.  This compares to net income of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $39.2 million or $5.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. 

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2021, was $73.7 million or $9.96 per share.  This compares to net income of $103.5 million or $14.02 per share for the year ended September 30, 2020.  The decline in earnings for the current year was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



 9/30/21

6/30/21

9/30/20

9/30/21

9/30/20

EARNINGS DATA:








Net interest income

$

22,629

24,891

24,577

97,849

94,231

Provision for loan losses

--

--

7,500

--

10,150

Non-interest income

24,358

26,521

75,095

145,614

174,544

Non-interest expense

34,884

37,654

39,160

149,048

119,332

Income tax expense

2,196

2,604

13,818

20,709

35,788

     Net income

$

9,907

11,154

39,194

73,706

103,505










FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:







Total assets

$

2,359,371

2,310,047

2,552,198

2,359,371

2,552,198

Total loans held for sale

576,927

459,896

493,212

576,927

493,212

Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net

1,392,783

1,345,211

1,646,143

1,392,783

1,646,143

Customer and brokered deposit accounts

1,351,337

1,425,946

1,752,768

1,351,337

1,752,768

Stockholders' equity

393,346

398,321

350,382

393,346

350,382










FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:






Book value per share

$

53.13

53.81

47.42

53.13

47.42

Earnings per share

1.34

1.51

5.30

9.96

14.02

Cash dividends paid per share

2.00

0.75

0.55

4.05

2.15











Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)

1.70%

1.86%

6.09%

3.00%

4.01%

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)

10.01%

11.31%

47.13%

19.82%

33.79%











Weighted average shares outstanding

7,402,738

7,402,969

7,388,493

7,402,949

7,384,118

