NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results
Dec 15, 2021, 18:19 ET
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, of $9.9 million or $1.34 per share. This compares to net income of $11.2 million or $1.51 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and $39.2 million or $5.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Net income for the year ended September 30, 2021, was $73.7 million or $9.96 per share. This compares to net income of $103.5 million or $14.02 per share for the year ended September 30, 2020. The decline in earnings for the current year was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
|
NASB Financial, Inc.
|
Financial Highlights
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
9/30/21
|
6/30/21
|
9/30/20
|
9/30/21
|
9/30/20
|
EARNINGS DATA:
|
Net interest income
|
$
|
22,629
|
24,891
|
24,577
|
97,849
|
94,231
|
Provision for loan losses
|
--
|
--
|
7,500
|
--
|
10,150
|
Non-interest income
|
24,358
|
26,521
|
75,095
|
145,614
|
174,544
|
Non-interest expense
|
34,884
|
37,654
|
39,160
|
149,048
|
119,332
|
Income tax expense
|
2,196
|
2,604
|
13,818
|
20,709
|
35,788
|
Net income
|
$
|
9,907
|
11,154
|
39,194
|
73,706
|
103,505
|
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
|
Total assets
|
$
|
2,359,371
|
2,310,047
|
2,552,198
|
2,359,371
|
2,552,198
|
Total loans held for sale
|
576,927
|
459,896
|
493,212
|
576,927
|
493,212
|
Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net
|
1,392,783
|
1,345,211
|
1,646,143
|
1,392,783
|
1,646,143
|
Customer and brokered deposit accounts
|
1,351,337
|
1,425,946
|
1,752,768
|
1,351,337
|
1,752,768
|
Stockholders' equity
|
393,346
|
398,321
|
350,382
|
393,346
|
350,382
|
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
|
Book value per share
|
$
|
53.13
|
53.81
|
47.42
|
53.13
|
47.42
|
Earnings per share
|
1.34
|
1.51
|
5.30
|
9.96
|
14.02
|
Cash dividends paid per share
|
2.00
|
0.75
|
0.55
|
4.05
|
2.15
|
Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)
|
1.70%
|
1.86%
|
6.09%
|
3.00%
|
4.01%
|
Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)
|
10.01%
|
11.31%
|
47.13%
|
19.82%
|
33.79%
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
7,402,738
|
7,402,969
|
7,388,493
|
7,402,949
|
7,384,118
