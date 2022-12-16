NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

NASB Financial, Inc.

Dec 16, 2022, 14:14 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, of $4.5 million or $0.61 per share.  This compares to net income of $10.1 million or $1.37 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and $9.9 million or $1.34 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. 

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2022, was $32.1 million or $4.33 per share.  This compares to net income of $73.7 million or $9.96 per share for the year ended September 30, 2021.  The decline in earnings for the current year was primarily attributable to a decrease in mortgage banking profit. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended




  9/30/22

 6/30/22

  9/30/21

9/30/22

9/30/21

EARNINGS DATA:








 Net interest income

$

23,964

21,914

22,629

89,168

97,849

 Provision for loan losses

750

--

--

750

--

 Non-interest income

6,420

16,276

24,358

63,188

145,614

 Non-interest expense

23,912

25,041

34,884

109,975

149,048

 Income tax expense

1,197

3,025

2,196

9,541

20,709

     Net income

$

4,525

10,124

9,907

32,090

73,706










FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:








Total assets

$

2,644,364

2,478,684

2,359,371

2,644,364

2,359,371

Total loans held for sale

129,281

220,131

576,927

129,281

576,927

Total loans held for investment and  mortgage-backed securities, net

2,033,849

1,784,758

1,392,783

2,033,849

1,392,783

Customer and brokered deposit accounts

1,496,041

1,354,561

1,351,337

1,496,041

1,351,337

Stockholders' equity

378,878

389,106

393,346

378,878

393,346










FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:

Book value per share

$

51.15

52.53

53.13

51.15

53.13

Earnings per share

0.61

1.37

1.34

4.33

9.96

Cash dividends paid per share

0.85

0.85

2.00

3.30

4.05











Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)

0.71 %

1.73 %

1.70 %

1.28 %

3.00 %

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)

4.71 %

10.37 %

10.01 %

8.31 %

19.82 %











Weighted average shares outstanding

7,407,279

7,407,884

7,402,738

7,408,456

7,402,949

