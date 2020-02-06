NASB Financial, Inc. Announces New Board Member

GRANDVIEW, Mo., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) and its banking subsidiary, North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (together "NASB"), is pleased to announce the appointment of former H&R Block Chief Information Officer Rich Agar as an independent director to NASB's Board of Directors. Mr. Agar brings 31 years of information technology experience to the NASB board.

"With our focus on creating exceptional experiences for our customers, we welcome Rich's deep experience with consumer-facing technology and strategic thinking in successfully applying that technology to expand our market," said NASB's Chief Executive Officer Paul Thomas.

During his eight-year tenure with the financial services company, Mr. Agar helped the company stay technologically advanced in a variety of ways, including replacing its legacy tax preparation system and implementing an enterprise-wide cyber security program.

"I'm pleased to join the board in advising NASB as they augment their digital capabilities," said Mr. Agar. "The organization is investing in implementing the right technology to address internal and external customer needs and improve processes and customer experience. I'm happy to provide guidance during this time of growth."

Mr. Agar's addition to the board comes at an exciting time for NASB as it continues to enhance its digital solutions for its mortgage and retail banking businesses.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B., a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking, investment and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://nasb.com

