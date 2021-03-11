NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.75 per share, which will be paid on March 31, 2021, to stockholders of record on March 22, 2021.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.

NASB Financial, Inc.

