NASBA Presents Prestigious Awards To Three Leaders In Accounting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaylen R. Hansen, CPA, Harry O. Parsons, CPA, and Susan L. Somers were recently recognized for their leadership and efforts to advance the accounting profession by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA), during NASBA's 111th Annual Meeting. Held in Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 28-31, the meeting attracted representatives from 52 U.S. jurisdictions.

Gaylen R. Hansen, CPA, of Denver, CO, received the William H. Van Rensselaer Public Service Award, which recognizes individuals who have contributed to the development of a new program, improvement of a current program for the Boards of Accountancy, or who have influenced passage of rules or statutes to strengthen accountancy regulations. Hansen is a retired partner of EKS&H, and subsequent to its merger with Plante Moran, is now of counsel. He has been a member of the Auditing Standards Board since 2016 and has spoken at conferences, seminars and roundtables across the globe. Hansen also represents NASBA on the advisory committees of the International Audit and Assurance Standards Board (IAASB) and International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA). He is a former NASBA chair, director-at-large, secretary and Mountain regional director, as well as a former chair of NASBA's Ethics, Nominating and Strategic Initiatives Committees and Past Chair Advisory Council. From 1995-2012, Hansen served as one of NASBA's representatives on the AICPA's Professional Ethics Committee (PEEC). His accolades include receiving the 2014 Colorado Society of CPAs Distinguished Service Award and being named one of Accounting Today's 2013 Top 100 Most Influential People in Accounting.

Harry O. Parsons, CPA, of Reno, NV, received the NASBA Distinguished Service Award, which honors individuals who have demonstrated an unswerving commitment and dedication to enhancing the mission of NASBA. Parsons is a former NASBA director-at-large, Mountain regional director, chair of the Enforcement Resources and Ethics Committees and was a member of NASBA's Strategic Initiatives, Legislative Support and Communications Committees. Currently, he is the managing shareholder and audit principal for Pangborn & Co., Ltd., serves on the Finance Committee of the First United Methodist Church in Reno and is a chapter advisor for the Reno Chapter of DeMolay.

Susan L. Somers, of Topeka, KS, received the Lorraine P. Sachs Standard of Excellence Award, which recognizes a current state board executive or administrator that has shown outstanding service to improving the effectiveness of accounting regulation on local and national fronts. Since 1996, Somers has been the executive director of the Kansas Board of Accountancy and is a member of NASBA's CBT Administration Committee. She is a former member of NASBA's Committee Resource Panel and Ethics, Litigation Response and Assistance and Uniform Accountancy Act Committees. In previous years, Somers has also served on various not-for-profit boards.

About NASBA

Since 1908, the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) has served as a forum for the nation's Boards of Accountancy, which administer the Uniform CPA Examination, license more than 650,000 certified public accountants and regulate the practice of public accountancy in the United States.

NASBA's mission is to enhance the effectiveness and advance the common interests of the Boards of Accountancy in meeting their regulatory responsibilities. The Association promotes the exchange of information among accountancy boards, serving the needs of the 55 U.S. jurisdictions.

NASBA is headquartered in Nashville, TN, with a satellite office in New York, NY, an International Computer Testing and Call Center in Guam and operations in San Juan, PR. To learn more about NASBA, visit www.nasba.org.

