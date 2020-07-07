NASCAR driver & The Wounded Blue partner on #BackTheBlue car to support police officers across America

The NASCAR vehicle will feature The Wounded Blue's logo and motto "Never Alone, Never Forgotten," as well as the popular "Thin Blue Line" American flag, #BackTheBlue Social media hashtag, and a message on the rear bumper to Support the Police.

Ruch is one of the top female drivers in NASCAR's truck racing division — one of three divisions within NASCAR. She and her husband, stars of the Facebook Watch reality TV show "The Ruch Life" came up with the idea as a way to support frontline law enforcement officers.

"Everywhere you turn today, good, hardworking police officers are under attack," said driver Angela Ruch. "We want to show law enforcement officers that we've got their backs."

"We appreciate the support of Angela and her ability to use her large platform for good, to aid officers who have been injured in the line of duty," said Lt. Randy Sutton, founder of The Wounded Blue. "We're grateful for her leadership and courage in wearing her heart on her sleeve in a way that will help thousands of wounded men and women."

Thousands of frontline officers are injured every year during routine traffic stops and in their daily duties. Their injuries including being shot, stabbed, beaten, hit by cars, exposed to COVID-19, and more.

Donations to The Wounded Blue help fund the organization's Code 4 Wellness program which includes medical appointments, TeleMed appointments, lab testing, COVID-19 testing, PTSD support and more. Donations can be made at: TheWoundedBlue.org/Donate

Both NASCAR driver Angela Ruch & The Wounded Blue's Randy Sutton are available for interviews.

