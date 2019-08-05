NASCENT Technology Announces Appointment of President and CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fabio Teti, Chairman of the Board of NASCENT Technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ray West to President and CEO effective August 5, 2019.

(PRNewsfoto/NASCENT Technology, LLC.)

Mr. West is an experienced executive with a 30-year successful track record in the transportation industry. After a tour in the United States Marine Corps, Mr. West worked for the US Navy as a Machinist, taught apprentice Machinists, and, subsequently, worked his way into the software industry. He founded Thoroughbred Systems, Inc., served as VP of Development for Atlas Van Lines at their headquarters in Evansville, Indiana and Director of Development for Qualcomm, Inc. in San Diego. Most recently Ray spent over twelve years with TMW Systems, which was acquired by Trimble in 2012, as the Senior VP and General Manager of TMS. He holds a Masters in Manufacturing Management from Kettering University and a Bachelors in Occupational Education & Training from The University of Louisville.

"I'm excited to have Ray join our team," said Lynda Parillo, NASCENT's COO. "His extensive experience in the transportation industry, coupled with his technical background, will prove to be very beneficial as we deliver new technologies to existing clients and continue to make inroads into new markets," added Parillo.

"As NASCENT continues on its accelerated growth path, it is imperative that the team is led by an experienced industry professional with proven leadership skills and a strong customer service background. Ray is uniquely qualified to fill this role, and we look forward to having him on board," stated Fabio Teti, NASCENT co-founder and Chairman of the Board.

About NASCENT Technology, LLC.

NASCENT Technology, LLC. (NASCENT) has been successfully delivering technology solutions to the Intermodal Transportation industry since 1996. As the pioneer of Automated Gate Systems (AGS), NASCENT has consistently led the way in new technology-based solutions, providing several innovations and industry firsts. Backed by unrivaled engineering, assembly, software development, QA and support organizations, NASCENT continues to draw on its vast industry experience and a keen focus on intermodal operations to provide its clients with unparalleled solutions.

Contact:

Jeff Necciai

704-654-3102

jnecciai@nascent.com

SOURCE NASCENT Technology, LLC.

Related Links

https://nascent.com

