Nasdaq Invites Material Sciences Corporation and four other winners of 2019 Altair Enlighten Awards to Participate at Opening Market Bell Ceremony in Times Square

The Enlighten Award honors the automotive industry's greatest achievements in weight savings at every stage of vehicle development. MSC was honored for its MSC Smart Steel ® , a new multilayer steel laminate engineered as a direct substitute for low carbon steel stamped vehicle parts. Offering a 20% to 40% mass save compared with same-thickness standard steel, MSC Smart Steel is produced as a coil, stamped in conventional dies, spot welded with existing equipment and processed through standard electro-coat and paint systems – essentially compatible with existing manufacturing.

Award sponsor Altair Engineering, and Nasdaq, invited the 2019 Enlighten Award winners to Times Square to ring open the stock market. The ceremony recognizing this year's winners took place in New York City and was broadcast globally.

"It was an honor for our company to win the prestigious Enlighten Award for MSC Smart Steel," said Matt Murphy, chief technology officer for MSC. "Ringing the opening bell at Nasdaq in Times Square, in the company of four other automotive world leaders, closes the loop on unprecedented technology recognition for our company. It has been a great year for everyone at Material Sciences Corporation."

The Nasdaq Opening Market Bell ceremony takes place on a daily basis and provides a platform for companies to achieve global exposure and generate buzz around newsworthy events, milestones and celebrations. The ceremonies are recorded at the Nasdaq Market Site Studio in Times Square and are broadcast live on news and business channels all over the world.

Material Sciences Corporation (MSC) provides advanced solutions in metals, metal products and metal processing across a diverse array of end-use markets. Specialties include electrogalvanizing, continuous coil-coating, laminating, acoustic composites and supply chain management. Headquartered in Canton, Michigan, Material Sciences Corporation has manufacturing operations in East Chicago, Indiana; Walbridge, Ohio; Canfield, Ohio; Elk Grove Village, Illinois; Los Angeles, California and Toronto, Ontario. Visit www.materialsciencescorp.com for details regarding products and services.

