NASDAQ Listing Strengthens Rizobacter Commitment to North America

LAKE FOREST, Ill, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (Bioceres) an integrated global provider of crop productivity solutions, is now listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and will trade under the "BIOX" symbol. Bioceres is the parent company of Rizobacter, global leader in sustainable solutions for agriculture with a focus on producing inoculants, seed treatments, biostimulants, adjuvants and specialty fertilizers.

"It's an exciting time to be part of the 'Bioceres family'," says Ariel Gohlke, Business Manager North America at Rizobacter. "Joining Nasdaq's global platform is an important step in increasing our presence in the North American market. It reinforces our commitment to working with our customers to improve the development of crops."

Rizobacter has been part of Bioceres since 2016 and operates in more than 30 countries. The company leads microbiology research and develops programs offering innovative tools for producers. Their research is based on natural biocontrol properties and nutrition provided by selected microorganisms already present in the soil.

Rizobacter's mission is to develop crop quality and produce high value-added products by using in house state-of-the-art technology and/or through strategic alliances, in order to deliver solutions to the global agricultural market.

For more information, please visit www.rizobacter.com.

About Rizobacter:

Rizobacter is a leading company in research, development and commercialization of innovative solutions for sustainable agriculture around the world. Rizobacter operates in more than 30 countries with a focus on their main product lines: inoculants, seed treatments, biostimulants, adjuvants and specialty fertilizers. The company has been in the field since 1977, committed to producing in an environmentally friendly way, while caring for people's health and communities' development. For more information visit www.rizobacter.com.

SOURCE Rizobacter