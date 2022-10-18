ThinkWrite Technologies To Provide All-New Victory 250XG Headsets to Event Winners and Select Middle and High School Esports Programs, Nationwide

ATLANTA, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) has selected category leader ThinkWrite Technologies™ as the Official Esports Headset Provider for its slate of offerings that blend play and learning for lifelong student impact.

ThinkWrite Technologies will provide its all-new 250XG Victory Gaming headsets to NASEF members for esports events, along with career insights from ThinkWrite audio technology experts.

NASEF Partners with ThinkWrite Technologies as Exclusive Esports Headset Provider ThinkWrite Technologies' 250XG Victory Gaming headset offers superior sound quality for an immersive gaming experience.

NASEF has always focused on providing meaningful preparation for college and career opportunities through its engaging interest-driven learning. For NASEF members, "scholastic esports" doesn't just mean esports in schools, it means connecting scholastic benefits with the esports environment.

"We're proud to partner with NASEF as its Official Esports Headset Provider as we share a common goal: helping students learn the necessary skills to both thrive and grow," said Mike Guerena , founder and CEO of ThinkWrite Technologies. "As esports becomes increasingly more popular, we're extending learning beyond the classroom, helping students to build valuable skills, promote teamwork and explore potential career paths including those in the audio and engineering fields."

New 250XG Victory Gaming Headset

The 250 XG Victory Gaming Headset provides gamers newly enhanced levels of audio quality and an immersive experience when paired with a home gaming console or eSports team - at an unbeatable price point. Full spectrum sound and unmatched voice connectivity, with both teammates and opponents, are housed in a winning, over-ear style headset. Ergonomically-shaped ear cushions, made with moisture-wicking mesh fabric, provide 100%-contact around the ear, minimizing external noise infiltration and improving sonic quality. A unique flip-down "Silicon Flex" adjustable microphone boom, fitted with an omni capsule, can be optimally positioned to exact needs, capturing diverse vocal qualities and unique inflection while minimizing background noise. The model includes an easy-to-access gaming style volume control with mic boom mute, all built into a thick braided cable that protects connectivity and is designed to stand up to years of use and abuse.

About ThinkWrite Technologies™

Based in Carlsbad, California, ThinkWrite Technologies is a developer of high quality, value-driven headphones and headsets that provide a superior user experience at a sensible price. Endorsed by the world-renowned California Ear Institute for audio safety, and with the technological guidance of Emmy award-winning audio engineer Mark Howlett, ThinkWrite has grown to become one of the top-selling brands in the category. To learn more, visit ThinkWrite online , and follow socially on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter .

About NASEF

The North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) is on a mission to provide opportunities for all students to use esports as a platform to acquire STEM/STEAM-based skills and critical communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills needed to thrive in work and in life. NASEF operates under the umbrella of the World Wide Scholastic Esports Foundation (WWSEF). Find NASEF at NASEF.org and on Twitch , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

