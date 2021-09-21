NASFTY, the World's Marketplace for Adult and Erotic NFTs, Opens to the Public

MONTREAL, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today NASFTY ( nasfty.io ), the world's marketplace for adult NFTs, announced that it was opening its vast collection of exclusive adult content to the NFT-buying public. After months during which the NASFTY platform has been available exclusively to adult content creators, enabling them to prepare unique content as NFTs, NASFTY is now enabling everyone with an Ethereum wallet to access and purchase this vast library of unique adult NFT content.

Co-founded by sex workers, NASFTY is committed to making change for good in the adult industry — and at the same time delivering the hottest content anywhere. NASFTY empowers sex workers with control over their own creativity and their work products, using NFTs on public blockchains, free of the control and arbitrary whims of tube platforms and fan sites.

"NASFTY is a full-blown standalone NFT marketplace — not a skin on some other platform, like other adult NFT sites. And NASFTY uses Ethereum, not a private token that's subject to being pumped and dumped," said Alix Pink, co-founder of NASFTY. "Building a full marketplace platform on Ethereum is much harder than skinning another site, and even though we could make money in the short term by pumping a token, we had to choose this harder path to do right by creators."

"This is the only way to free content creators from the arbitrary control of fan platforms, cam sites, and tube sites," added Lola, NASFTY's Head of Community. "We believe that legal content created by online sex workers should be controlled by the creators, not by investors, payment processors, or junk coin promoters."

100+ creators are live on the platform, with more coming on board and new NFTs being dropped daily, at nasfty.io .

