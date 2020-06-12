NASHNET Celebrates International NASH Day with an Educational Podcast Series

NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of International NASH Day (June 12th), NASHNET has released a four-part podcast education series to promote education and increase awareness of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) outside of the hepatology community.

Hosted by Dr. Amreen Dinani, a hepatologist at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, the series features guests including Dr. George Therapondos (Ochsner Medical Center), Dr. Michael Fuchs (Central Virginia VA Health Care System), and Dr. Norman Sussman (Baylor College of Medicine), and a NAFLD patient advocate. Each episode covers a component of the NASH care continuum, specifically: 1) burden of disease and the importance of early identification, 2) diagnostics and the role of non-invasive tests (NITs), 3) existing and future treatments, and 4) the patient perspective.

"It's essential that we empower our patients and providers, especially primary care providers, endocrinologists, and dieticians, with resources and tools to identify and risk stratify patients with NASH and improve care outcomes. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to treating NASH patients, but generating awareness of the disease is a crucial first step," remarks Dr. Dinani.

The podcast series reflects NASHNET's continued commitment to improve education relating to NAFLD, which affects approximately a quarter of the US population, and NASH, the more severe form of the disease that if left undetected and unmanaged can lead to cirrhosis.

International NASH Day, organized by the Global Liver Institute (GLI), is an annual event dedicated to raising awareness about NAFLD and NASH and the actions that patients and providers can take to address these diseases. This year, GLI will host six virtual NASH panels relating to: NASH as a public health challenge, pediatric NASH/NAFLD, NASH and obesity, beyond the biopsy and the role of non-invasive technologies in NASH, NASH as a metabolic syndrome, and NASH and liver cancer. To learn more about International NASH Day, visit www.international-nash-day.com.

To access additional patient information related to NAFLD and NASH, visit the Global Liver Institute or the American Liver Foundation's websites.

To listen to the NASHNET educational podcast series, visit www.nashnetwork.org/blog-posts.

About NASHNET

NASHNET is a global Centers of Excellence Network committed to defining and spreading the best practice model for NASH care delivery. NASHNET promotes the discovery, development and optimization of care pathways and interventions that align key stakeholders, ensure appropriateness of and linkage to care, and enhance the patient experience. Learn more at https://www.nashnetwork.org/.

