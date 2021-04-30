NASHVILLE-BASED POP-ROCK BAND THE REVELRIES RELEASE NEW SINGLE, "CLICHÉ LOVE"

To celebrate the release of "Cliché Love," The Revelries will be performing a set today at 3 p.m. EST via Instagram Live over at @therevelriesband. Stripped back and personal, the band will offer fans an intimate rendition of its new single along with a few songs from their catalog.

The Revelries began late one night in the Fall of 2016, when lead singer Beau Bailey and drummer John Lewis decided to get together to jam in a Louisiana State University dorm room. The two wasted no time getting things moving and rapidly infiltrated the local Baton Rouge music scene. Performing their own version of high-energy, U.K.-style pop-rock, the band quickly went from playing small, local dives to bars, private events, and venues all across the Southeast.

The band released its first two singles, "Blonde Hair. Blue Eyes" and "Abbot Kinney," in 2018. The singles landed them on countless Spotify-curated playlists, and that same year the duo added guitarist Logan Maggio to the lineup, a musician whose musical background and tone contributed a deeper dynamic to the band's developing sound.

Following the release of their first two singles, the band went back into the studio in Nashville to record their debut EP with GRAMMY® -nominated producer/engineer John Rausch (Taylor Swift, P!nk, Moon Taxi). In April of 2019, the band released its debut EP, After 7, a title paying homage to the police-enforced curfew they experienced while practicing back in the days when the band all lived together in Baton Rouge.

"Our neighbors loved us. So much so that they called the cops on us almost every other week," Lewis recalls. "Luckily, we were able to work out a deal with the police that allowed us to practice until 7 p.m. 'After 7' is when all the acoustic writing and demoing would happen."

That summer the band made a trek out to Los Angeles to play a showcase for team members at EDGEOUT Records, UMG and UMe, and in the fall of 2019, the band performed over 25 shows across the Southeast. Most notably, the band opened for Moon Taxi in Oxford, MS, playing to over seven thousand people at Jam for Cam in Athens, GA, and performed a sold-out show in Nashville at The End. In January of 2020, the band signed a development deal with EDGEOUT/UMG/UMe and entered into their program, THE STUDIO, a development program designed to discover, vet and sign young, radio-friendly rock bands and artists.

With catchy hooks from start to finish, the release of "Cliché Love" is the perfect, and new, introduction for a band whose focus remains on the future. "We are a band from Louisiana that plays a style of music you wouldn't expect," Bailey said. "Our goal is to create an atmosphere so contagious that everyone wants to be a part of it."

Stay tuned for more music from The Revelries and EDGEOUT Records throughout 2021.

Beau Bailey: age 24, Hometown: Monroe, LA (lead vocals/rhythm guitar)

Logan Maggio: age 23, Hometown: New Roads, LA (lead guitar/vocals)

John Lewis: age 25, Hometown: Baton Rouge, LA (drums/percussion/vocals)

