Nashville Residents are Heading West Saturday, Nov. 9th

Jim Macri, the managing partner of the Woodlands, says, "The response has been phenomenal. I'm not surprised though. Properties in this community are appraising in the 80's and up. $24,900 or $34,900 is a no brainer!" Included in the offerings there are some buildings being sold for less than cost: a newly constructed Morton Building on 3 acres for $69,900 and a new 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for $249,900.

Property Highlights:

45 MINUTES WEST OF NASHVILLE OFF I-40

OFF I-40 ESTABLISHED SECURE GATED PRIVATE COMMUNITY

BIG LOTS DESIGNED FOR PRIVACY

WAY UNDER CURRENT MARKET VALUES

LIGHTNING SPEED FIBER OPTIC INTERNET

NATURAL GAS

UTILITIES

RV FRIENDLY

MATURE HARDWOOD FOREST IN PRIVATE SETTING

EXCELLENT FINANCING

The parcels of land being sold off range in size from 2 to 4 acres and will all will be priced in the $20,000's and $30,000's. The properties will be sold on a first-come-first served basis. There will be several showing times throughout the day.

To get an invitation or to get detailed information about the event visit www.livewoodlandsnashville.com or call (888) 805-4896.

*Offered by Waters-Edge Properties Inc Broker

SOURCE Waters-Edge Properties Inc Broker