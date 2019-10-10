Nashville the Most Expensive US City for Hotels, Survey Shows

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville is the most expensive city in the United States for accommodation, according to a survey by Cheaphotels.org, which compared hotel rates across 50 urban destinations.

For each destination, the average rate for the least expensive double room during October 2019 was established. October is the month in which hotel rates in US cities tend to be at their highest.

With an average price of $223 for the most affordable room, Nashville came top of the rankings. Only centrally located hotels rated 3 stars or more were considered for the survey.

Only slightly more affordable is Boston, where the average rate came out as $221 per night. Completing the podium is San Jose, where visitors in October will have to spend an average of $214 for the least expensive room.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, by far the cheapest destination is Las Vegas, where an overnight visitor is likely to find a room for around $70 per night. Also affordable are San Antonio, Baltimore and Fresno, all of which have average hotel rates below $100 per night.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive urban destinations in the US. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each city's cheapest available double room (minimum 3-star hotel) for the period 1 October – 31 October, 2019.

Nashville $223 Boston $221 San Jose $214 San Francisco $209 Albuquerque $198 New York City $196 Austin $189 Los Angeles $186 Dallas $185 Detroit $185

For the full results of the survey, check: https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/cities19.html

About the Methodology:

The survey considered all 36 destinations in the USA with populations of > 500.000, as well as 14 selected destinations with a population of > 250.000. For each destination, the average price for the cheapest available double room was established for the time period 1 1-31 October 2019. Rates were compiled during late September using hotel comparison website Kayak. Only centrally located hotels (downtown or close to downtown) rated at least 3 stars were considered.

