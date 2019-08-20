Nashville's 5by5 Agency Ranks Among Inc. Magazine's Most Successful Privately-Held Companies In America

"After debuting on the Inc. 5000 list last year, our team is thrilled to be recognized again this year on the distinguished list," said Shannon Litton, President and CEO of 5by5 Agency. "We talk a lot about having a 'double bottom line,' measuring both revenue and impact. While Inc. Magazine creates these rankings based purely on revenue growth, we know that every single dollar accounted for in that growth represents untold numbers of changed lives, communities and realities through the work our clients do, day in and day out. That's really the cause for this celebration. Our success is our client's success, and we're honored to be in the change-making business with them."

Litton continued: "We're also excited to be listed alongside our high-performing neighbors in Middle Tennessee such as Freightwise and Michael Hyatt & Company. These companies, in a variety of industries, demonstrate the entrepreneurial spirit of this incredible city where we are headquartered, and spurs us on to continued growth and even loftier goals for 2020."

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. To produce the list, Inc. reviewed revenue growth from 2015 to 2018 and ranked companies according to percentage revenue growth during that same time period. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.

In addition to ranking No. 1684 on the list, 5by5 Agency also comes in at No.9 in Nashville's Fastest Growing Companies and No. 25 in Tennessee's Fastest Growing Companies. Working with clients such as the Tennessee Titans, Nashville Rescue Mission, Brentwood Academy, Show Hope and more, the agency helps change makers deliver messages with undeniable reach, clarity and results.

ABOUT 5by5 AGENCY

5by5 is a full-service strategic, digital and marketing agency with Nashville roots that exists to serve change makers—those who work where life change happens. 5by5, with locations in Nashville and Dallas, specifically serves organizations and businesses across a variety of industries who have a double bottom line: revenue and impact. The agency has appeared on Inc. Magazine's 2018 and 2019 Inc. 5000 list, which celebrates the 5,000 fastest-growing companies in America. 5by5 is a StoryBrand-certified agency and has also been recognized twice as one of Nashville's Best Places to Work.

