NASPA Selects Ready Education as Mobile Student Engagement Educational Partner

As NASPA's Educational Partner, the Ready Education team will collaborate on annual events, research, resource development, and act as a champion of the student voice by creating opportunities for students to join the conversation with student affairs leaders.

The vision of the partnership is to fulfill the promise of higher education by improving student success. The Ready Education team and NASPA believe that starts by putting the student at the center of the student success conversation. "We are committed to working with institutions to improve student engagement and retention. Our shared vision with NASPA enables us to partner with student affairs leaders and achieve our mutual goal of helping students succeed," says Gary Fortier, Ready Education's CEO. Over the next three years, Ready Education aims to help more than 1,000,000 students graduate who would have otherwise dropped out. To achieve this goal, Ready Education will need the collaboration, support, and insights from the NASPA membership.

"In the wake of COVID-19, student affairs will face unprecedented challenges. Working with Ready Education and our other Educational Partners will enable NASPA to help colleges and universities adapt and develop innovative solutions to these new challenges." Kevin Kruger, President, NASPA.

The partnership enables NASPA members to play a key role in driving education technology innovations. "A partnership between NASPA and Ready Education will help connect student affairs professionals with student-centered innovations, and highlight the importance of efficacy- driven solutions that deliver student success outcomes. Our collaborative research with Ready Education has already impacted my work with high- risk students and improved retention on campus. This partnership will help us get the insights from this research out to the campuses where it will help more students persist and graduate." Christine Deacons, Director, Academic Support Programs, Eastern Michigan University

To kick off the partnership, attendees of the NASPA Virtual Conference (March 17-26) will have the opportunity to hear the voice of four student leaders. The session, titled The Student Leader's Perspective on Building Community & Driving Engagement, will highlight inspirational stories and lessons learned from the past year on how students were able to stay engaged, happy, and healthy throughout the pandemic. Join the session live: https://www.readyeducation.com/naspa

Trusted by 300+ institutions to build community and drive retention, Ready Education is the leading mobile student engagement platform on a mission to improve student success in higher education worldwide. The student-centric mobile app meets students where they are and is a one-stop shop for communications, connecting with their peers and faculty, accessing campus resources, and easily managing their courses and financial aid. With over 90% student adoption and the highest rated app, the platform is essential for crafting digital student experience.

