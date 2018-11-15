NASPO ValuePoint Poised to Meet Technology Demand with Updated Medicaid Management Information System Provider Services Module Contract

HELENA, Mont., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NASPO ValuePoint is announcing the Medicaid Management Information System (MMIS) – Provider Services Module nationwide contract. This contract offers a Provider Services module that is part of the overall initiative for individual states to replace aging legacy components of their Medicaid enterprise. The Provider Services module procurement is a multi-state cooperative procurement initiative through NASPO ValuePoint that provides an alternative to a long and complex solicitation process at the State level. Awarded vendors offer some of the best solutions for Provider Services available in the market today. The cooperative procurement process was also a boon to interested vendors as the CMS approved Master Agreements allow the six qualified contractors to market their product and negotiate Participating Addendums with individual participating states.

"The NASPO ValuePoint Provider Services procurement is a true innovation for the acquisition of Medicaid modular system components," said Gene Hermanson, Medicaid Systems Operations Manager, Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. "This initiative was the result of a multi-state collaboration between six states to procure federally compliant Provider Services solutions to meet state specific needs. In addition to reduced procurement timelines, we expect many states to benefit from the proposed solutions that support key principles of modularity such as the acquisition of loosely coupled modules with open, documented interface and discrete, scalable, reusable components that are interoperable within the modular enterprise."

Key benefits of new agreements:



This contract offers Master Agreements for Provider Services Modules for State's Medicaid Management Information Systems. This contract allows agreements that are available to state governments, the District of Columbia and territories of the United States , and government subdivisions (potentially cities or counties in need of the Provider Services Module). Other Benefits of the Solicitation and Agreements:

The RFP and all Master Agreements have been approved by CMS

Predefined costs for participating states

Six qualified and pre-approved Provider Services solutions

Each state shall determine the best fit and best value to meet their business needs

Comprehensive terms and conditions are included in all Master Agreements

Robust Performance Standards are included in all agreements

The RFP included comprehensive requirements to meet Provider Services needs

MECT checklist items are mapped to requirements to support CMS certification

Federally compliant and configurable solutions and agreements to address state specific laws and policies

Prepared considerations for states executing a Participating Addendum

Other benefits to be gained by State Medicaid agencies through NASPO ValuePoint multi-state cooperative procurement:

Greater vendor participation



Reduced procurement costs



Expedited procurement timelines



Increased procurement flexibility

4. Expanded functionality through comprehensive multi-state requirements

Evaluation and Awarded Providers

This solicitation was opened on August 24, 2017, and closed on November 16, 2017. Nine proposals were received, with two of the original proposals being found non-responsive and eliminated from further consideration. The evaluation committee met in Portland, Oregon, the week of January 8-12, 2018, and reviewed the remaining seven proposals in Phase I - Technical Proposals. Six offerors qualified to move out of Phase I and moved on to Phase 2 – Product Demonstrations. The Phase 2 meetings were held in Portland the week of January 29 - February 2, 2018. At the end of Phase 2, all six offerors were qualified to receive a Master Agreement.

"MAXIMUS is pleased to be an approved Provider Services vendor in this cooperative procurement initiative to support the Medicaid program modernization for Montana and other participating states," said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer at MAXIMUS. "Having earned CMS modular certification for our Provider Services system, we are committed to delivering high quality provider management services and self-service capabilities to our state clients, their medical providers and Medicaid beneficiaries."

Awarded Vendors:

Client Network Services, Inc.

DXC Technology

Digital Harbor Inc.

HHS Technology Group LLC

Maximus Human Services, Inc.

OptumInsight Inc.

"CNSI is thrilled to be part of this unique and groundbreaking group," said Sharif Hussein, Chief Strategy Officer and President of Health and Human Services at CNSI. "Health IT, at its core, is about improving care and decreasing costs. When we can work with government to streamline the procurement process and share systems across state lines, solutions are delivered more quickly and cost efficiently. Taxpayers and patients both win."

How to Act

States are required to sign a NASPO ValuePoint Participating Addendum to purchase from a NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement. Find out if your state's purchasing office has signed to participate here or contact us on how to fast track this opportunity via email at info@naspovaluepoint.org. Pricing details are in the Master Agreement listed on the contract portfolio page and vary depending on the provider and services. View current FAQs for this contract portfolio, including terms and conditions, for more details.

To learn more about these exceptional values of services, how you can participate, or to ask questions about these contracts, please contact NASPO ValuePoint at info@naspovaluepoint.org.

NASPO ValuePoint Mission

As states working together, we develop and manage public cooperative contracts. Through our purchasing power, we deliver best value for price, quality, and flexibility on terms acceptable to each individual state.

About NASPO ValuePoint

NASPO ValuePoint is a unified, nationally focused cooperative aggregating the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the organized US territories, their political subdivisions and other eligible entities spurring best value, innovation and competition in the marketplace. The NASPO ValuePoint Cooperative Purchasing Organization (formerly WSCA-NASPO) provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting. By leveraging the leadership and expertise of all states with the purchasing power of their public entities, NASPO ValuePoint delivers best value, reliable, competitively sourced contracts. Since 1992 NASPO ValuePoint has been the cooperative purchasing arm of NASPO (the National Association of State Procurement Officials) encouraging, fostering and guiding the nation's most significant public contract cooperative.

For more information on this release, contact:

Amanda Graves

(859) 514-9824

agraves@naspovaluepoint.org

SOURCE NASPO ValuePoint

