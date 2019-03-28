Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. Announces that Trading of its Shares will Resume March 29, 2019

Trading Symbols: CSE: NVG

Deutsche Borse, Frankfurt: 3NVN

Germany: WKN A1JVHM/

ISIN CA6315202029

www.nassvalleygateway.com

VANCOUVER, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. (the "Nass Valley" or "Company"), listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the trading Symbol "NVG" and on Deutsche Boerse Frankfurt under the trading Symbol 3NVN, is pleased to announce that after providing the necessary documentations for its announced fundamental change to the satisfaction of the CSE, its shares will resume trading on March 29, 2019.

The Company has completed the acquisition of two wholly owned subsidiaries Advanced Bioceuticals Limited ("ABL"), incorporated under the Laws of New Jersey and Pro-Thotics Technology Inc. ("PTI"), a New York corporation with a more than 25 year established business. Through PTI the Company will continue to focus on expanding the sale of Durable Medical Equipment ("DME-Products") and increasing its database of more than 200,000 patients with service of providing relief from pain and medical issues via its DME-Products. Through ABL the Company is determined to develop a business of hemp based Cannabidiol (CBD) products with zero Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content including CBD infused skin, bath, and body care products.

Nass Valley will not change its name and its shares will also continue to trade under the symbol "NVG". The Company's new team has worked relentlessly and persistently on satisfying the requirements of the Listing Statement in connection with the more complex matters regarding ABL's objectives in respect to its future CBD business.

John Affenita, Director and CEO, commented: "I am convinced that the Company's new team referred to in its News Release dated March 26, 2019, including all members of Nass Valley's subsidiaries ABL and PTI were not standing still during the trading-halt period and will continue to realize all proposed business objectives under the Company's new structure in the interest of all shareholders.

WE SEEK SAFE HARBOR.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons without registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirement of such Act. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of such securities in the United States of America.

SOURCE Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

Related Links

http://nvg.nassvalleygateway.com

