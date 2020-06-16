Nasty Woman Press Releases "Shattering Glass"

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasty Woman Press today announced the release of "Shattering Glass," the first in a series of unique fiction and non-fiction non-profit anthologies.

Author Kelli Stanley founded Nasty Woman Press: The Creative Resistance following the 2016 American presidential election. Nasty Woman Press is the first 501(c)(4) non-profit publisher focused on genre fiction.

Nasty Woman Press Logo Shattering Glass Cover

Edited by New York Times bestselling author Heather Graham, "Shattering Glass" is a compelling and timely anthology of stories, essays, interviews, and commentary. The 38 contributors include Valerie Plame, Charlaine Harris, Anne Lamott, Rhys Bowen, Rachel Howzell Hall, Seanan McGuire, Cara Black, Kaira Rouda, Jacqueline Winspear, and Senator Barbara Boxer.

New York Times bestselling author and criminal lawyer Marcia Clark said: "'Shattering Glass' is an anthology of fascinating stories by and about women of all ages, from a satisfyingly diverse array of backgrounds. The insights and observations are moving, often poetic, and always compelling. This is a book to cherish and one you'll read and reread for years to come."

New York Times bestselling author Alafair Burke commented: "'Shattering Glass' is an anthology unlike anything I've seen before, a diverse collection of high-caliber short fiction, provocative essays, and engaging conversations and interviews, tied together thematically by the writers' collective commitment to create work that explores our current cultural moment. This collection surprises and enlightens."

Nasty Woman Press was founded by author Kelli Stanley on November 9, 2016, with the simple but powerful goal of empowering readers, writers, and people of heart and humanity to never give up, never give in; to empower them to resist and persist until liberty and justice for all means exactly that.

All profits from Nasty Woman Press publications are donated to other non-profit organizations. Profits from "Shattering Glass" will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Kelli Stanley said: "'Shattering Glass' is an astonishing book by an extraordinary array of authors, all with noteworthy stories to tell. I could not be prouder of 'Shattering Glass' and the effort behind it. I speak for everyone in the organization when I say that we hope that it raises awareness and incites action to protect the rights and freedoms we hold dear."

For more information, visit www.NastyWomanPress.com.

About Nasty Woman Press

Nasty Woman Press is a 501(c)(4) non-profit publisher pledged to fight fascism, racism, misogyny, anti-Semitism, homophobia, Islamophobia, transphobia, and bigotry while promoting human rights and civil rights in the United States and around the globe. As writers, readers, editors, artists, librarians, designers, publishing professionals and creative, principled human beings, we cherish the planet and our fragile environment, support science and education, and value health and social services. We believe in taking care of each other. We believe in a better, kinder, world. Learn more at NastyWomanPress.com.

Media Contact:

Erin Mitchell

727-278-6442

[email protected]

SOURCE Nasty Woman Press

Related Links

http://www.nastywomanpress.com

