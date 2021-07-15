Nasuni Announces Support for AWS for Health Initiative to Improve Medical Cloud File Storage Workloads

BOSTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of cloud file storage, today announced support for the AWS for Health initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS for Health is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for healthcare, biopharma and genomics customers.

The initiative makes it easier for health customers to select the right tools and partners for their highest-priority workloads across the health industry. For Nasuni customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Health also identifies dedicated AWS health industry specialists, AWS Professional Services teams and leading AWS Partners in each solution area.

The healthcare industry is grappling with an explosion of unstructured data and business data from advancements in healthcare imaging, regulatory requirements and research. Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) imaging, digital scans, videos, customer documentation and research data sets all need storage solutions that combine security, access and long-term retention into an affordable solution. Along with these requirements, institutions are increasingly looking for ways to securely and compliantly share data across multiple stakeholders for better efficiency and insight. AWS for Health and Nasuni's cloud file storage helps health organizations realize significant cost savings by eliminating legacy Network Attached Storage (NAS) and file backup infrastructure while employing a cloud-based solution for improved data protection and consolidation.

Nasuni provides scalable, affordable and secure cloud file storage on AWS that lets institutions consolidate their data on the cloud while still having high speed access to their data locally. Customers can easily build solutions enabling them to remain HIPAA-compliant using Nasuni and AWS and see reductions in their data protection and storage costs of up to 70%.

Using its immutable file system and patented fast restore capability, Nasuni provides built-in rapid recovery from ransomware, as well as long term backup and disaster recovery. With its ability to retain files for a long period of time, plus retrieve unlimited versions, it provides a powerful platform for research sharing and storage.

With the Nasuni Analytics Connector, health organizations can leverage AWS Lambda, the serverless compute service, to create workload-aware cluster scaling logic and mine analytics from their data.

"Healthcare organizations are increasingly leaning on the cloud to support cost-effective storage for large files and medical data, as well as an effective means of recovery against spikes in ransomware attacks," said Will Hornkohl, vice president of alliances at Nasuni. "The AWS for Health initiative makes it easy for medical researchers, clinicians and healthcare organizations to acquire the scalability and agility needed for their digital transformations."

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides modern, cloud file storage, powered by the leading cloud-first global file system. Nasuni is a cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos. Nasuni consolidates file data, with instantly expandable cloud storage at half the cost. Eliminating the need and complexity for legacy backup and disaster recovery infrastructure, Nasuni dramatically simplifies IT administration. Workers from leading global companies rely on Nasuni to easily access and share files globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

