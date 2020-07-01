Nasuni Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

BOSTON, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni®, a leading provider of cloud file services, today announced the Nasuni file services platform is available for purchase in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Nasuni customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Nasuni file services allow customers to accelerate their migrations to Azure with a file services platform built for the cloud. Powered by a global file system, Nasuni modernizes primary and secondary file storage by consolidating network-attached storage (NAS) and file server silos to cloud storage, delivering infinite scale. It also uniquely provides built-in backup, global file sharing, disaster recovery and local file server performance. By combining all this functionality with the economics of the Azure cloud, Nasuni is able to provide file services at half the cost of traditional file infrastructures.

"Nasuni helped us transition to working remotely during COVID-19 because it provides easy access to data consolidated from all 22 of our offices and ultimately stored in Microsoft Azure," said Charles Douglass, director of information technology, McKim & Creed. "We're accessing our data through a variety of methods, including directly from workstations, remote-control tools and remote desktops, depending on the specific application. No matter which tool we use for the job, Nasuni gives us a common backplane for easy data storage and retrieval."

"We've been a very close Microsoft gold partner, and we're pleased to further advance this great collaboration by making our solution available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Will Hornkohl, vice president of alliances, Nasuni. "It's now even easier for enterprises who rely on Azure to use the cloud for file storage and get infinite scale, built-in-backup and local performance for half the cost of ownership of traditional on-premises NAS."

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, senior director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome the Nasuni file services solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a file services platform built for the cloud, powered by a global file system. Nasuni consolidates network-attached storage (NAS) and file server silos in cloud storage, delivering infinite scale, built-in backup, global file sharing, and local file server performance, all at half the cost of traditional file infrastructures. Leading companies from a wide array of industries rely on Nasuni to share and collaborate on files across multiple sites, enhance workforce productivity, reduce IT cost and complexity, and maximize the business value of their file data. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni Corporation is based in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, and its software platform is deployed in more than 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

