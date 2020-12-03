Nasuni Participates in the Launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni®, a leading provider of cloud file storage , announced today that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace . Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from Nasuni in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, Nasuni is one of the first independent software vendors to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support and manage their software on AWS.

As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. With professional services from Nasuni available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

"Organizations that are embracing cloud driven digital transformation are looking for the best ways to streamline the process - including procurement," said Jason DePardo, VP customer success for Nasuni. "Our team of cloud file storage experts is dedicated to helping companies migrate from legacy, on-premises file storage to the cloud by leveraging our experience from moving more than 500 enterprise customers to cloud file storage."

IT organizations leverage professional services from Nasuni to ensure fast, low-risk migrations of file server and NAS workloads to Nasuni and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and a successful implementation that adheres to best practices, delivering maximum benefits to business stakeholders, end users and IT administrators. With access to Nasuni's professional services in AWS Marketplace, customers can choose from a variety of prepackaged professional service offerings and streamline procurement. Nasuni also recently announced its AWS Outposts Ready Designation and AWS Digital Workplace Competency.

Nasuni is also available for purchase in AWS Marketplace, and is available through the AWS Marketplace Private Offers (PPOs) and AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPOs) programs. Nasuni is also an AWS Well-Architected Partner and AWS Advanced Technology Partner.

Nasuni is a bronze sponsor of AWS re:Invent 2020, which runs from Nov. 30 - Dec. 18, 2020. If you are a registered attendee, please visit our virtual booth, and get your cloud file storage on AWS questions answered. To register, please visit the main AWS re:Invent site.

Nasuni provides modern, cloud file storage, powered by the world's only global file system. Nasuni is a cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos. Nasuni consolidates file data, with instantly expandable cloud storage at half the cost. Eliminating the need and complexity for legacy backup and disaster recovery infrastructure, Nasuni dramatically simplifies IT administration. Workers from leading companies rely on Nasuni to easily access and share files globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

