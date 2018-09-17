Natalie Hauser is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WESTFIELD, Ind., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natalie Hauser, CPNP is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Nursing in recognition of her role as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Located in Westfield, Indiana, Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine has served patients for decades. A nationally acclaimed pediatric nursing facility, the center is renowned for their exceptional service and commitment to their patients. Dedicated to the health and wellness of their clients, the facility hopes to "be the leader in advancing the health of adults and children with neurosurgical disorders by providing comprehensive, compassionate and superior care in a state-of-the-art environment of healing, teaching and discovery." Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the team at Goodman Campbell specializes in utilizing the latest advancements in medical technology including "stereotactic surgery, pallidotomies for Parkinson's disease, radiosurgery using the gamma knife, endoscopy and glycerol injections for trigeminal neuralgia."

With over eight years of experience in the field of nursing, Natalie Hauser is commended for her outstanding contributions to the industry. Hauser's first seven years was spent on the pediatric specialty floor. Now, Hauser has transitioned into a pediatric nurse practitioner role and cares for neurosurgical patients. Having always held a strong compassion and love for kids, when asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, Hauser states the importance of entering the field, "knowing those kids are struggling.

The profession is very rewarding." Attributing her success to loving what she does and the children she gets to work with, Hauser specializes in pediatric nursing. Certified in Basic Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Hauser is proficient within all facets of pediatric care.

Early in her educational career, Hauser attained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing from Purdue University. Thereafter, Hauser would then go on to obtain her Master of Science Degree in Nursing in 2016, with a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner concentration.

In an effort to further enhance her professional development, Hauser is an elite member of several organizations including the Peyton Manning Children's Hospital and Riley Children's Hospital and is a distinguished member of the National Association for Pediatric Nurse Practitioners.

A distinguished scholar, Hauser has made literary contributions to a published article, "Severe Bilateral Cerebellar Edema from Ingestion of Ketamine: case report" which was published in the Pediatric Neurosurgery Journal.

When she is not working, Hauser enjoys refurbishing old furniture and painting.

For more information, please visit www.goodmancampbell.com

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

