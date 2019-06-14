NatchCom Brings Its Digital Conference to the Bay Area's Natural Products Pros

SAN FRANCISCO and BOULDER, Colo., June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NatchCom — the $200 billion natural product industry's only digital marketing and sales conference — is proud to announce our Keynote speaker: Brandon Leong, Vice President of RangeMe announced its final schedule for its inaugural San Francisco conference, including speakers from Amazon, Boxed, Imperfect Produce, RangeMe, and more.

Brandon Leong, Vice President of RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines product discovery, sampling, and sourcing between suppliers and retailers

"We couldn't be more thrilled about the response and lineup we're getting in the Bay Area," says Jennifer Krupey, CEO of NatchCom, based in Boulder, CO. "NatchCom is about helping young companies succeed online so the natural products revolution can thrive. We think that's critical to not only giving consumers what they want today, but the integrity of America's food system as a whole. Our speakers know how to meet that challenge and more."

The event, which will be held June 17-18 at the Presidio in San Francisco, offers digital expertise to natural industry pros looking to #hacknatural by developing online sales, communities, investors, and much more. Speakers include some of the industry's most-celebrated thought leaders, including an opening keynote with Ted Robb, CEO & co-founder of New Barn Organics. Additional speakers include Brandon Leong, vice president of marketing and growth at RangeMe, one of the most important discovery platforms in the natural/organic category; Brandi Lipton, business development at CircleUp, one of the most celebrated financial technology companies focused on the natural industry; and many more.

"After two sold-out events in Boulder, we're thrilled to finally bring NatchCom to San Francisco, a region who helped bring the world both the natural products and digital revolutions," says Jim Moscou, founder of NatchCom. "While our HQ is in Colorado, in way it feels like we're bringing this event home." Online shopping for natural/organic goods is the fastest growing category in the multi-billion dollar natural product industry. Online sales are projected to reach $177 billion by 2022.

About RangeMe

RangeMe, an ECRM company, is the leading online platform that streamlines new product discovery between suppliers and retailers. The platform empowers retail buyers with an efficient way to discover innovative new products and manage the inbound product submission process. For product suppliers and manufacturers, RangeMe gives increased control over the marketing of their products and greater access to retail buyers. Now integrated into the ECRM product offering, RangeMe adds increased breadth and depth to the industry's most complete sourcing solution for top retailers and product suppliers in the US. Follow us Twitter , Facebook or Instagram . Visit www.rangeme.com for more information.

About NatchCom

Established in 2017, NatchCom provides events, education and consulting to help natural products companies advance their digital sales and marketing strategies. We are group of passionate investors and advocates that give a shit about natural/organic products revolution. Follow us Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. Visit www.NatchCom.com for more information.

