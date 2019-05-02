Natera Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a leader in non-invasive genetic testing and the analysis of circulating cell-free DNA, today announced that it will release results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2019, after the market close on May 9, 2019. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities, and financial outlook.

Earnings Conference Call Information: Event: Natera's First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, May 9, 2019 Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Live Dial-In: (877) 823-0171, Domestic

(617) 500-6932, International Conference ID: 1588676 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/w4o7a5de

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to transform the diagnosis and management of genetic diseases. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers a host of proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, researchers in cancer including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. Follow Natera on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, 650-249-9090

Media

Andrea Sampson, Sullivan & Sampson, 714-374-6174, asampson@sullivanpr.com

