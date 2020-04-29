Natera Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020, after the market close on May 6, 2020. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities, and financial outlook.

Earnings Conference Call Information:

Event: Natera's First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call



Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2020



Time: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)



Live Dial-In: (877) 823-0171, Domestic

(617) 500-6932, International



Conference ID: 2291875



Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gr22qiz2

A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com .

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on reproductive health, oncology, and organ transplantation. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers a host of proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com . Follow Natera on LinkedIn .

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090

Media: Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, Natera, Inc., [email protected]

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.natera.com/

