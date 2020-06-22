Natera Expands Lab Footprint With State-Of-The-Art Facility in Austin, Texas

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, is pleased to announce the expansion of its laboratory facility in Austin, Texas, supporting greater test processing capacity.

This newly expanded, 70,000 square foot facility provides significant additional lab capacity and adds cutting-edge, automated lab equipment and capabilities. In addition, the facility will allow for lower COGS, increase access to an expanded labor pool, and extend Natera's operational continuity plans.

"We are at the early stages of growth in three very large markets that represent a greater than $25 billion dollar opportunity. This expansion will enable us to penetrate these markets in a streamlined, cost-effective manner," said Steve Chapman, Natera's Chief Executive Officer.

Natera processes thousands of medical tests each business day, with over three million total tests processed to date across its women's health, oncology, and organ health businesses. The expansion of Natera's laboratory facilities positions the company to support a growing number of patients who may benefit from its tests.

About Natera

Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on reproductive health, oncology, and organ transplantation. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited labs certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California, and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com . Follow Natera on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth, our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings, or of the benefits of our screening tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov .

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-330-2971

Media: Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, Natera, Inc., [email protected]

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.natera.com

