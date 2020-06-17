Natera Files Patent Suit Against Progenity, Inc.

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, filed suit today against Progenity, Inc. for infringing six patents: U.S. Patents 9,228,234; 9,424,392; 10,227,652; 10,240,202; 10,266,893; and 10,522,242 (the "Asserted Patents"). The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, and alleges that the use and sale of Progenity's non-invasive prenatal test infringe the six Asserted Patents. Natera seeks injunctive relief as well as monetary damages.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on reproductive health, oncology, and organ transplantation. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com . Follow Natera on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to developments in matters under dispute or litigation, the scope of protection we establish and maintain for, and developments or disputes concerning, our intellectual property or other proprietary rights, our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, or of the benefits of our screening tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov .

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-330-2971

Media: Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, Natera, Inc., [email protected]

SOURCE Natera, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.natera.com

