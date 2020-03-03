Natera to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will webcast live presentations at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 8:20 a.m. PT (11:20 a.m. ET) and at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 12:20 p.m. PT (3:20 p.m. ET).

Mike Brophy, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at both conferences, where he will provide an overview of Natera and discuss recent business activities.

Cowen and Company Health Care Conference Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 Time: 8:20 a.m. PT (11:20 a.m. ET) Live Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen57/ntra/

Barclays Global Healthcare Conference Details:

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Time: 12:20 p.m. PT (3:20 p.m. ET) Live Webcast: https://cc.talkpoint.com/barc002/031020a_js/?entity=47_WGWC0EN

Replays of both webcasts will be archived and available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on reproductive health, oncology, and organ transplantation. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com . Follow Natera on LinkedIn .

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 650-249-9090

Media: Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, [email protected]

