Natera to Present at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will webcast a live presentation at the UBS Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 12:50 p.m. PT (3:50 p.m. ET).

Mike Brophy, Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the company and discuss recent business activities.

Access to the live webcast and subsequent archived presentation will be available at investor.natera.com.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on reproductive health, oncology, and organ transplantation. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers a host of proprietary genetic testing services to inform physicians who care for pregnant women, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com . Follow Natera on LinkedIn .

