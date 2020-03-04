Natera to Showcase Leadership in Cell-Free DNA at CEoT Conference

SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced it will be participating in the Cutting Edge of Transplantation (CEoT) conference taking place March 5-7, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona.

On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Natera's data will be featured in a dinner symposium entitled, "Cancer & Transplantation: Issues to Consider," highlighting the important intersection between cell-free DNA, oncology, and transplantation. The program will feature three experts in the field:

Alexander Wiseman MD, Executive Director of Kidney Transplantation at Centura Transplant

MD, Executive Director of Kidney Transplantation at Centura Transplant Christopher Blosser MD, Clinical Associate Professor at University of Washington & Seattle Children Hospital

MD, Clinical Associate Professor at Children Hospital Naoka Murakami MD, PhD, FASN, Instructor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School ; Associate Physician, Renal Division, Brigham and Women's Hospital

On Friday, March 6, 2020, Natera will host an event where leading physicians will present case studies showcasing the Prospera™ test's unique ability to identify T cell-mediated rejection. The program will feature three expert physicians:

Irfana Soomro MD, Assistant Professor at New York University Langone Medical Center

MD, Assistant Professor at Langone Medical Center J. Keith Melancon MD, FACS, Chief of Transplant Institute and Division of Transplant Surgery at George Washington University

MD, FACS, Chief of Transplant Institute and Division of Transplant Surgery at Tariq Shah MD, former Medical Director at St. Vincent Medical Center

"The Prospera test offers a novel approach for assessing the status of a patient's transplanted organ," said Keith Melancon, MD, Chief of Transplant Institute, George Washington University. "Prospera can accurately identify multiple types of hidden rejection, including T cell-mediated rejection— a major advancement that will ultimately guide better treatment options for patients in need."

T cell-mediated rejection (TCMR) is the most common type of rejection in the first year post transplant.1 When undetected and untreated, it can lead to lower glomerular filtration rates (GFR), de novo donor specific antibodies (DSA), and eventually antibody mediated rejection (ABMR) and graft loss. The Prospera test is the only dd-cfDNA test validated to identify both TCMR and ABMR.2,3

About the Prospera™ dd-cfDNA Organ Transplant Test

The Prospera test leverages Natera's core single-nucleotide (SNP)-based massively multiplexed PCR (mmPCR) technology to identify allograft rejection non-invasively and with high precision and accuracy, without the need for prior donor or recipient genotyping. The test works by measuring the fraction of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) in the recipient's blood. It may be used by physicians considering the diagnosis of active rejection, helping to rule in or out this condition when evaluating the need for diagnostic testing or the results of an invasive biopsy. Prospera has been clinically and analytically validated for performance regardless of donor relatedness, rejection type, and clinical presentation.

The test was developed by Natera, Inc. a laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). This test has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Although FDA does not currently clear or approve laboratory-developed tests in the U.S., certification of the laboratory is required under CLIA to ensure the quality and validity of the tests.

About Natera

Natera is a global leader in cell-free DNA testing. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on reproductive health, oncology, and organ transplantation. Natera operates an ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, Calif. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Natera's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Natera's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Natera disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to our efforts to develop and commercialize new product offerings, our ability to successfully increase demand for and grow revenues for our product offerings, whether the results of clinical studies will support the use of our product offerings, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our screening tests, or of the benefits of our screening tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in "Risk Factors" in Natera's recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q and in other filings Natera makes with the SEC from time to time. These documents are available at www.natera.com/investors and www.sec.gov.

References

